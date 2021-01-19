 

Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Christopher Moxham, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Officer

Owen Wallace to Transition to Scientific Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that Christopher Moxham, Ph.D., has been promoted to the role of chief scientific officer. In this role, Dr. Moxham will oversee the organization’s full range of drug discovery and translational science research, including advancing the company’s multiple preclinical collaborations and building and expanding Fulcrum’s product engine. Dr. Moxham played a key role in the discovery of FTX-6058, Fulcrum’s highly potent small molecule inhibitor of EED for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, such as sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Dr. Moxham will join the executive leadership team and report to Robert Gould, Ph.D., Fulcrum’s president and chief executive officer. Owen Wallace, Ph.D., will step down from his role as chief scientific officer, effective February 5, 2021 to pursue another opportunity. Dr. Wallace has been appointed to Fulcrum’s Scientific Advisory Board and in that role will continue to provide counsel to Fulcrum on the company’s research and development programs.

“On behalf of the entire Fulcrum organization, I would like to express my profound thanks for Owen’s contributions to Fulcrum’s early-stage pipeline and clinical research, including building our world-class team of talented and experienced researchers leading our preclinical development efforts,” said Robert Gould, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer. “We wish him all the best in the next phase of his professional career and now welcome his outstanding experience and insights as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board.”

“Chris’s appointment to chief scientific officer reflects his strong scientific acumen and deep expertise in drug discovery,” continued Dr. Gould. “I am confident that under Chris’s leadership we will continue to build new levels of momentum in our strategy to advance the promising compounds in our pipeline as rapidly as possible and to build for the future with new and promising opportunities in our research and development programs. Chris has made significant contributions to Fulcrum and I look forward to continuing to work together as we advance FTX-6058 into sickle cell patients and evolve our product engine."

