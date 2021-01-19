DraftKings Mobile Sportsbook and iGaming to Arrive in Michigan on January 22nd

Marks First New Market Mobile Launch of 2021 Through Deal With Bay Mills Resort and Casino

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the upcoming launch of its mobile Sportsbook and Casino app for January 22nd. Fans in the Great Lakes State can soon place bets on their favorite leagues and teams through America’s top-rated sportsbook app as well as play a variety of iGaming options such as blackjack, roulette and slots. The launch of DraftKings Sportsbook in Michigan follows an expansive year during which DraftKings broadened its national sportsbook product footprint to include Colorado, Illinois, Iowa and Tennessee. Upon successful launch on Friday, the company will be live with mobile sports betting in 11 states, which is more than any other company in the industry.



“Foremost, we would like to thank Bay Mills for their tremendous support in bringing DraftKings to the great state of Michigan,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder, chairman and CEO. “We are confident that our mutual commitment to product innovation and customer experience will serve as a solid foundation as we soon introduce Michiganders to the signature DraftKings experience.”