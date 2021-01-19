 

ATW Tech welcomes Christian Trudeau to its Board of Directors and Raymond Cyr as Managing Director of Semeon Analytics Inc.

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company" or "ATW Tech") (TSX-V: ATW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christian Trudeau as Director of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Raymond Cyr as Managing Director of Semeon Analytics Inc. ("Semeon"), a subsidiary of ATW Tech.

Mr. Trudeau has been elected Director of the Company on January 18, 2021 at the annual general meeting of shareholders. Mr. Trudeau is currently the President and founder of Services Conseils Optimista Inc., a group of management and strategic guidance consultants who assist entrepreneurs in the search for financing, financial plan modeling and negotiation process with the investors. Mr. Trudeau has also served as Chief Executive Officer of several large companies over the past 25 years, including Airmedic, Transcontinental Interactive, Centria Commerce and BCE Emergis. He is a strategic visionary with an excellent track record, notably for the opening of new markets and the successful management of periods of business transformation. Mr. Trudeau began his career at the Montreal Stock Exchange- where he held the position of Senior Vice President of Information Technology. Mr. Trudeau is currently a member of several boards of directors of companies operating in the information technology sector. Also very involved in the community, Mr. Trudeau has served on several boards of directors of Foundations and participated in a number of fundraisers. Mr. Trudeau holds an undergraduate degree in Information Technology from the Université de Laval, and an MBA from École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC).

The other re-elected members of the Board of Directors are Mr. Michel Guay, Mr. Louis Lessard and Mr. Carlos Bedran.

Appointment of Raymond Cyr

ATW Tech has also appointed Mr. Raymond Cyr as Managing Director of Semeon. Mr. Cyr has over 30 years of experience in the fields of computer software and statistics applied to Social and Market Research.  He holds a diploma in Physics Engineering and a Master degree in Transportation Engineering from l’École Polytechnique de Montréal. He began his career at the Society of Applied Mathematics followed by being Director Statistics and Information Technology at CROP, a well-known Market and Social Research firm in Canada. That combination of education and experience prepared him to found and make grow Voxco, an international software company headquartered in Montreal with offices in USA, in Europe and in Australia, very well known in the Market and Social Research world. For years, Voxco has developed, enhanced and provided software products and services to its growing client base for their constantly evolving data collection and statistical analysis needs. Semeon has been firstly started as a Voxco division in 2012 before being spun off as a separate entity. Since that moment, Mr. Cyr has followed, as a Board member, the evolution of Semeon until its purchase by ATW Tech on November 9, 2020.

Along those years, Mr. Cyr has been an active member of several professional associations such as AAPOR, WAPOR, MRIA and ESOMAR, for which he has been the Canadian official country representative for 3 years. In 2018, he has been invited to be and has actively participated as a member of an advisory panel for the government of Canada for its public opinion survey standards. In 2019, Mr. Cyr and his partners have sold Voxco to a private group that continues to operate successfully the company and he is currently a member of the Voxco Advisory Board.

ATW TECH'S PROFILE

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a financial technology company ("fintech"), owner of several recognized technology platforms such as VoxTel, Option.vote, Bloomed and Semeon. VoxTel specializes in telephone billing and alternative payment solutions for fixed and mobile lines. Option.vote offers a customized multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations and anyone looking for a secure way to reduce their voting costs and improve their participation rate. Bloomed is a cloud computing platform for managing smart data on consumers and their behaviors for both business and consumer-oriented campaigns. Semeon is a highly accurate and flexible text analysis platform for customer reviews, Semeon uses a unique combination of machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to discover significant trends in customer reviews across all channels.

