 

Colliers International Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2020 on February 11, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), announced today that results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 will be issued by press release on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at approximately 7:00am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00am ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO, John Friedrichsen, COO and Christian Mayer, CFO. The numbers for this call are: 1) toll-free 1-877-402-8911, or 2) for international callers 1-707-927-4894, with conference ID number 2309397 for all participants.

The conference call will also be accessible at corporate.colliers.com in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056, with the conference ID number 2309397. The rebroadcast and archive recording will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:
Christian Mayer, CFO
Colliers International Group Inc.
(416) 960-9500


