Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering.



SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler & Co. and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.