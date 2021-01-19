Tintina Announces Change to Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

To support the efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Corporation has made the decision to change its in-person annual general meeting to a virtual format only. We believe hosting a virtual meeting in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the best interest of all stakeholders and the broader community. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual and general meeting in person.

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTS) announces that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) will now be held virtually at the same time and on the same date.

The virtual meeting will be conducted via Zoom. In order to access the virtual meeting through Zoom, registered shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and then once the application is loaded, enter the Meeting ID: 869 2014 0639 and

Passcode: 682450

Alternatively, shareholders may click on this link to be prompted to attend the meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86920140639?pwd=Ymx6QnRpYkxtYW9sVlpseHZYZXlp .... Shareholders may also dial into the virtual meeting within Canada by phoning 1-647-374-4685 and entering the Meeting ID and Passcode noted above. For outside Canada, please find your local number at https://zoom.us/zoomconference. Further details can be found in the Corporation’s information circular on SEDAR.

The Corporation encourages all registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to participate in the virtual annual and special meeting. If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, we encourage you to complete the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously mailed to you and return it within the time frames indicated on such forms so that your vote is counted at the virtual meeting.

For further information, please contact Eugenio Ferrari, CEO & Director, eferrari@tintinamines.com, (416) 848-9888

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.