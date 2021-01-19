 

PRGXchange Source-to-Pay Trends to Watch in 2021

Annual gathering of global finance, procurement and source-to-pay leaders highlights key topics impacting source-to-pay and lessons learned from 2020

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, hosted PRGXchange this past October, its annual thought-leadership conference for finance, procurement, and supply chain professionals around the globe.

Now in its 13th year, the virtual event provided a forum for participants to learn about industry trends, share learnings from 2020 and the rapid impact of COVID-19, hear predictions for the future and collaborate to solve some of the leading challenges facing today’s finance leaders.

The conference featured six interactive thought-leadership sessions that included discussions around:

  • How a leading grocer established a safe, remote working environment for employees during the pandemic, while also improving supply chain efficiency to continue providing essential goods to customers across the U.S.;

  • The “next future” and how companies can adapt by learning from the evolving global economic landscape;

  • Making diversity and inclusion a workplace priority by expanding recruitment, offering new training paths and engaging with the community;

  • Why 2020 has reinforced the importance of having a proper crisis response plan – one that enables continuous adaptation and improvement;

  • The five steps for ethical decision-making and the problem-solving processes that result in organizational cultures of integrity.

“Although we missed our usual in-person interactions and discussions, PRGXchange featured thought-provoking sessions that cover not only source-to-pay but also our mission and role as business and finance professionals,” said PRGX CEO Ron Stewart. “Our goal was to provide a resource for attendees to learn actionable strategies that improve companies’ source-to-pay cycles, knowledge and perspective on broader market trends and to grow themselves personally and professionally.”

PRGXchange attendees included procurement, finance and source-to-pay leaders from multiple business sectors – technology, pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and grocery, to name a few.

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

