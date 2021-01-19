PRGXchange Source-to-Pay Trends to Watch in 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, hosted PRGXchange this past October, its annual thought-leadership conference for finance, procurement, and supply chain professionals around the globe.

Now in its 13th year, the virtual event provided a forum for participants to learn about industry trends, share learnings from 2020 and the rapid impact of COVID-19, hear predictions for the future and collaborate to solve some of the leading challenges facing today’s finance leaders.

The conference featured six interactive thought-leadership sessions that included discussions around:

How a leading grocer established a safe, remote working environment for employees during the pandemic, while also improving supply chain efficiency to continue providing essential goods to customers across the U.S.;





The “next future” and how companies can adapt by learning from the evolving global economic landscape;





Making diversity and inclusion a workplace priority by expanding recruitment, offering new training paths and engaging with the community;





Why 2020 has reinforced the importance of having a proper crisis response plan – one that enables continuous adaptation and improvement;





The five steps for ethical decision-making and the problem-solving processes that result in organizational cultures of integrity.



“Although we missed our usual in-person interactions and discussions, PRGXchange featured thought-provoking sessions that cover not only source-to-pay but also our mission and role as business and finance professionals,” said PRGX CEO Ron Stewart. “Our goal was to provide a resource for attendees to learn actionable strategies that improve companies’ source-to-pay cycles, knowledge and perspective on broader market trends and to grow themselves personally and professionally.”

PRGXchange attendees included procurement, finance and source-to-pay leaders from multiple business sectors – technology, pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and grocery, to name a few.

