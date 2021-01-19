Stockholders of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Approve BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Acquisition of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.

At a special meeting of Eidos stockholders held virtually today, Eidos stockholders approved the adoption of the previously disclosed merger agreement with BridgeBio and each of the other proposals related to BridgeBio’s proposed acquisition of Eidos.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) (Nasdaq: BBIO) and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos”) (Nasdaq: EIDX) today announced that the stockholders of each of BridgeBio and Eidos voted to approve all proposals related to BridgeBio’s acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Eidos common stock that BridgeBio does not already own. The merger is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to closing.

At a special meeting of BridgeBio stockholders held virtually today, BridgeBio stockholders approved the proposal to issue common stock to Eidos stockholders in connection with the proposed acquisition.

“We are ready and eager to welcome Eidos back into BridgeBio’s ecosystem of scientific innovation,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio and CEO of Eidos. “We believe this merger will allow us to fully unlock the potential of acoramidis, the investigational therapy Eidos is developing to target transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR), creating value for patients and investors. I’d like to thank BridgeBio and Eidos stockholders for their support and their overwhelming approval of this transaction.”

Holders of Eidos common stock may elect to receive, for each share of Eidos common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger (the “Effective Time”) that is not owned by BridgeBio or any of its subsidiaries and that is not a restricted share award, either (1) 1.85 shares of common stock of BridgeBio (the “Stock Consideration”) or (2) $73.26 in cash (the “Cash Consideration” and, together with the Stock Consideration, the “Merger Consideration”), subject to proration. The Cash Consideration will be prorated as necessary to ensure that the aggregate amount of cash consideration payable in the merger is no greater than $175 million. Any Eidos stockholders who do not make a proper election by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 21, 2021 will be deemed to have elected to receive the Stock Consideration for their shares of Eidos common stock.