 

Stockholders of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Approve BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Acquisition of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 22:01  |  27   |   |   

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) (Nasdaq: BBIO) and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos”) (Nasdaq: EIDX) today announced that the stockholders of each of BridgeBio and Eidos voted to approve all proposals related to BridgeBio’s acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Eidos common stock that BridgeBio does not already own. The merger is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to closing.

At a special meeting of Eidos stockholders held virtually today, Eidos stockholders approved the adoption of the previously disclosed merger agreement with BridgeBio and each of the other proposals related to BridgeBio’s proposed acquisition of Eidos.

At a special meeting of BridgeBio stockholders held virtually today, BridgeBio stockholders approved the proposal to issue common stock to Eidos stockholders in connection with the proposed acquisition.

“We are ready and eager to welcome Eidos back into BridgeBio’s ecosystem of scientific innovation,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio and CEO of Eidos. “We believe this merger will allow us to fully unlock the potential of acoramidis, the investigational therapy Eidos is developing to target transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR), creating value for patients and investors. I’d like to thank BridgeBio and Eidos stockholders for their support and their overwhelming approval of this transaction.”

Holders of Eidos common stock may elect to receive, for each share of Eidos common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger (the “Effective Time”) that is not owned by BridgeBio or any of its subsidiaries and that is not a restricted share award, either (1) 1.85 shares of common stock of BridgeBio (the “Stock Consideration”) or (2) $73.26 in cash (the “Cash Consideration” and, together with the Stock Consideration, the “Merger Consideration”), subject to proration. The Cash Consideration will be prorated as necessary to ensure that the aggregate amount of cash consideration payable in the merger is no greater than $175 million. Any Eidos stockholders who do not make a proper election by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 21, 2021 will be deemed to have elected to receive the Stock Consideration for their shares of Eidos common stock.

Seite 1 von 4
BridgeBio Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stockholders of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Approve BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Acquisition of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) (Nasdaq: BBIO) and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos”) (Nasdaq: EIDX) today announced that the stockholders of each of BridgeBio and Eidos …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Announce January 21, 2021 Election Deadline for Merger
06.01.21
BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
04.01.21
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Merger
23.12.20
UCSF and BridgeBio Pharma Collaborate to Accelerate the Development of Therapies for Genetic Diseases