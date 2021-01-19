 

Direct Auto Says ‘Keep Driving’ in Optimistic New Ad Campaign

19.01.2021   

Leading car insurance brand launches new marketing campaign and tagline

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the launch of Direct Auto’s new advertising campaign that celebrates the power of optimism and debuts a new tagline, "Keep Driving” that supports the brand's commitment to giving customers the power to go, do, and make it happen with the auto insurance they need.

The campaign champions individuals who are putting optimism into action, while reinforcing Direct Auto’s position to help everyone “keep driving” with products and services designed to make auto insurance convenient and accessible, including flexible payment options, low down payments, and affordable coverage.

“Unveiling our new tagline with this new marketing campaign is the perfect pairing,” says Josh Jarrett, SVP Marketing for Direct Auto Insurance. “Together, they share an optimistic message that embraces resilience as we all look to turn the year around.”

The ads, which share vignettes of people building resilience in the face of challenge, display powerful, everyday stories of success achieved through optimism and determination, and sets a positive tone by showing how all drivers have the ability to get the car insurance they need with Direct Auto.

Debuting with a :30 video spot titled “Walk the Talk,” additional :30 and :15 spots, including “Sneaker Queen” and “Driver’s Seat,” as well as a range of radio, social and other online video content across digital channels, will go live and rotate over the next few months. 

From a teacher with persistence in “Walk the Talk” to a hardworking sneaker designer in “Sneaker Queen” to a father raising his expectations in “Driver’s Seat,“ each video ad tells a brief story that echoes the message “in a life fueled with optimism, anything’s possible.” The radio ads encourage listeners by saying “you can do this” while highlighting Direct Auto’s capabilities that help drivers get the coverage they need.

"This campaign reflects Direct Auto’s positive approach to car insurance and insuring drivers. We’re optimistic, and our customers are too — they’re ‘on the up’,” says Jarrett. “We’re here to help make the little things in life, like getting covered, easier in a world that doesn’t always make things so easy. We make auto insurance work so that our customers can keep driving.”

For more information about Direct Auto Insurance, visit directauto.com.

About Direct Auto Insurance

Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 450 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by select affiliates owned by National General Holdings Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allstate Corporation. Headquartered in New York City, National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best. 

