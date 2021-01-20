Kiromic Announces the Completion of its GMP Manufacturing Facility in Houston, Texas, to Support the Manufacturing of the First In-Human Allogenic CAR-T Trial

"The in-house capability to manufacture allogenic, off-the-shelf CAR products removes a layer of complexity in the workflow, which we believe will greatly enhance our ability to move swiftly through our CAR-T trials," says Dr. Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, PhD, CEO of Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), an immuno-oncology target discovery and gene-editing company, with a proprietary artificial intelligence neural network platform (Diamond AI) to develop novel oncology therapeutics, has announced the completion and certification of its GMP facility in Houston, Texas:

"The key features of the facility have been completed, clearing the path for the production of our off-the-shelf Gamma-Delta-T cells, a novel approach to CAR-T cell therapy, which will be evaluated in the upcoming clinical trials," says David Aguilar, PhD, Head of CMC Manufacturing of Kiromic BioPharma.

"Thanks to the hard work of our scientists, contractor engineers, suppliers, and the third party certifiers, our Houston Facility is completing the final steps needed for launching the next-generation of allogenic, off-the-shelf CAR-T," says Mr. Tony Tontat, CFO, COO of Kiromic BioPharma.

(chPD1: Chimeric PD1; ISOMSLN: Iso-mesothelin; CAR: Chimeric Antigen Receptors)

About Allogenic Gamma-Delta-T cells

GDT cells are a small fraction of blood lymphocytes, but they are the predominant T cell type in epithelia, where they patrol the barrier between the body and the outside world, with their potent multi-anti-pathogen abilities. Compared with alpha-beta-T cells (ABT), currently used in CAR therapies, GDT cells are more efficient in killing tumor cells and more resistant to mechanisms by which solid tumors escape from the immune system.

Furthermore, unlike ABT cells, GDT cells manufacturing does not require the patient’s blood, but can be produced using the blood of healthy donors, a process called allogenic cell transfer. This is possible because, while ABT cells from another individual will attack a patient’s normal organs, GDT cells will only target the tumor target for which they were engineered, leaving non-tumoral cells untouched.