 

Kiromic Announces the Completion of its GMP Manufacturing Facility in Houston, Texas, to Support the Manufacturing of the First In-Human Allogenic CAR-T Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 02:53  |  55   |   |   

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), an immuno-oncology target discovery and gene-editing company, with a proprietary artificial intelligence neural network platform (Diamond AI) to develop novel oncology therapeutics, has announced the completion and certification of its GMP facility in Houston, Texas:

  • GMP facility construction is complete and certified to meet all FDA required regulatory guidelines.
  • GMP facility is ready to support our upcoming first in-human, off-the-shelf, allogenic CAR-T trial. The CAR-T ovarian cancer trials will have these targets: chPD1 Gamma-Delta and anti-ISOMSLN.
  • Gamma-Delta-T cell (GDT cell) GMP manufacturing test batch optimization and qualification studies are proceeding as scheduled.

"The in-house capability to manufacture allogenic, off-the-shelf CAR products removes a layer of complexity in the workflow, which we believe will greatly enhance our ability to move swiftly through our CAR-T trials," says Dr. Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, PhD, CEO of Kiromic BioPharma.

"The key features of the facility have been completed, clearing the path for the production of our off-the-shelf Gamma-Delta-T cells, a novel approach to CAR-T cell therapy, which will be evaluated in the upcoming clinical trials," says David Aguilar, PhD, Head of CMC Manufacturing of Kiromic BioPharma.

"Thanks to the hard work of our scientists, contractor engineers, suppliers, and the third party certifiers, our Houston Facility is completing the final steps needed for launching the next-generation of allogenic, off-the-shelf CAR-T," says Mr. Tony Tontat, CFO, COO of Kiromic BioPharma.

(chPD1: Chimeric PD1; ISOMSLN: Iso-mesothelin; CAR: Chimeric Antigen Receptors)

About Allogenic Gamma-Delta-T cells

GDT cells are a small fraction of blood lymphocytes, but they are the predominant T cell type in epithelia, where they patrol the barrier between the body and the outside world, with their potent multi-anti-pathogen abilities. Compared with alpha-beta-T cells (ABT), currently used in CAR therapies, GDT cells are more efficient in killing tumor cells and more resistant to mechanisms by which solid tumors escape from the immune system.

Furthermore, unlike ABT cells, GDT cells manufacturing does not require the patient’s blood, but can be produced using the blood of healthy donors, a process called allogenic cell transfer. This is possible because, while ABT cells from another individual will attack a patient’s normal organs, GDT cells will only target the tumor target for which they were engineered, leaving non-tumoral cells untouched.

Seite 1 von 3
Kiromic Biopharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kiromic Announces the Completion of its GMP Manufacturing Facility in Houston, Texas, to Support the Manufacturing of the First In-Human Allogenic CAR-T Trial Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), an immuno-oncology target discovery and gene-editing company, with a proprietary artificial intelligence neural network platform (Diamond AI) to develop novel oncology therapeutics, has announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Kiromic Announces the Filing of Key European Patents for Its Chimeric PD-1 (chPD1) Target