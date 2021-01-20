Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share, which would result in gross proceeds of approximately $75.6 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund the development of Syros’ ongoing clinical and preclinical programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. All shares are being offered by Syros. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Syros has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions.

Cowen and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as lead managers and Roth Capital Partners and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, are acting as co-managers.