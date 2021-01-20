 

Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

20.01.2021, 04:41   

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share, which would result in gross proceeds of approximately $75.6 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund the development of Syros’ ongoing clinical and preclinical programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. All shares are being offered by Syros. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Syros has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions.

Cowen and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as lead managers and Roth Capital Partners and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 12, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on June 22, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of the prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, can be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at 833-297-2926; or from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924.

