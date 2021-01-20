Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with
genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share, for
total gross proceeds of $44.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Fulcrum. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Fulcrum.
In addition, Fulcrum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and
commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler & Co. and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.
The shares are being offered by Fulcrum pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by e-mail at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.
0 Kommentare