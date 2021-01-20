 

Marcus & Millichap Names Two Key Executives as Part of Financing Division (MMCC) Growth Plan

20.01.2021, 04:57  |  18   |   |   

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, today announced it has named Evan Denner executive vice president and head of business of the firm’s financing subsidiary, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC). Denner’s nearly 30-year tenure in the commercial real estate industry includes 23 years of capital markets and financing experience. Since 2019, he has served as Marcus & Millichap’s head of corporate strategy and played a key role in the firm’s recent additions of Metropolitan Capital, Mission Capital and LMI to the MMCC platform.

Evan Denner, Executive Vice President and Head of Business (Photo: Business Wire)

“The acceleration of MMCC’s growth is a top priority for our long-term strategic plan,” stated Marcus & Millichap’s president and CEO, Hessam Nadji. “Evan’s extensive capital markets experience and track record as a lender and executive working with loan originators and investment brokers make him a great fit to lead MMCC.”

Denner’s experience includes a leadership position at Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, CEO of the U.S. arm of Hypo Real Estate Capital Corporation and head of merchant banking at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he helped execute several acquisitions that established Newmark as a public real estate services firm. He also co-founded mortgage REIT Quadra Realty Trust (QRR: NYSE), where he served as the company’s CEO.

In addition, Paul Lewis has been appointed to the newly created position of senior vice president, director of agency programs, as part of the company’s plan to expand its multifamily agency lending capabilities. Lewis spent nearly 20 years at Fannie Mae where he rose to the top ranks. Highlights of his accomplishments include the structuring of $50 billion of multifamily financings with no attributed credit loss, designing key multifamily programs, and implementing changes to Fannie Mae’s counterparty risk functions. Lewis will report to Denner.

Nadji continued, “Evan’s leadership and Paul’s vast knowledge in agency lending immediately add strength to our firm’s financing business and bring further momentum to our ongoing expansion.”

MMCC is a leading provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, including debt, mezzanine financing, preferred and joint venture equity and sponsor equity, as well as loan sales and consultative and due diligence services. In the first three quarters of 2020, MMCC closed over 1,300 transactions totaling $4.6 billion. In 2019, MMCC closed over 1,900 transactions totaling $7.1 billion.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

