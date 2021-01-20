Town and Country Bank Welcomes Cass Wolfenberger as President and CEO of Bank’s Mortgage Subsidiary

“We are excited to welcome Cass to our organization to lead our mortgage banking business and join our Leadership Team. Our business has been consistently profitable and successful, and we are looking forward to Cass’ leadership in taking our operation to the next level. His experience in starting his own mortgage business and also running successful departments in other community banks will enable him to implement our strategy of consistent growth. This experience, along with his clear alignment with our core values and his passion for community banking and community engagement, makes him the perfect fit for our organization,” said Micah Bartlett, President and CEO of Town and Country Financial Corporation.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Bank is proud to announce that Cass Wolfenberger has been named the President and CEO of the Bank’s mortgage subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI). Wolfenberger’s responsibilities in his new role include developing, implementing, and achieving the strategic sales, production, and annual operations of TCBMSI. Along with these duties, Wolfenberger will further establish corporate procedures for the mortgage company and recruit, train, motivate, and manage the mortgage staff to achieve mortgage sales and profit objectives.

“I am truly honored to join the Town and Country Bank organization. While a lot of banks say they consider mortgage services a vital part of their organization, very few actually live up to that notion. Town and Country Bank not only has a commitment to serving the mortgage needs of its customers, it has the financial strength and expertise to deliver too. The mortgage team is highly experienced, efficient, and positioned for growth. I am excited to bring my experience to this fantastic team of professionals and continue the Town and Country legacy of being a true community partner,” said Wolfenberger.

Cass attended Northern Illinois University and Mount San Jacinta College where he studied Finance and Engineering.

Before joining Town and Country, Wolfenberger has held various roles within the mortgage industry in the area of Rockford, Illinois, ranging from Senior Vice President roles with other financial institutions to serving as the Founder and President of his own mortgage firm. As a knowledgeable mortgage lending professional, he has been responsible for developing and implementing strategic mortgage sales objectives, obtaining the highest market share for non-depository lenders in his past markets, and leading company transitions from Mortgage Brokers to Mortgage Bankers.

Wolfenberger currently resides in Rockford, Illinois but will be relocating to Springfield.

About Town and Country Bank

