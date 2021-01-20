 

PureCircle and Almendra Resolve U.S. Patent Litigation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 06:00  |  39   |   |   

Amicable settlement reached

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCircle and Almendra reached an amicable settlement in a patent dispute in the United States relating to Almendra's Steviarome products and use thereof.

Almendra Logo

As of December 31, 2020, PureCircle and Almendra voluntarily resolved the litigation with all claims and counterclaims subsequently being dismissed.

As part of the settlement, Almendra signed a license agreement with PureCircle, which allows Almendra to continue selling its Steviarome flavor ingredients worldwide. All other terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Enquiries:

Jackson Pillow, PureCircle Communications Manager
Email: Jackson.Pillow@purecircle.com 
Phone: +1 (630) 256 8394

Kimberly Hunter, Almendra CFO
 Email: Kimberly.H@almendra.com 
Phone: +1 (708) 926-5403

About PureCircle

PureCircle is the leading producer and innovator of great-tasting stevia sweeteners and flavor modifiers for the global beverage and food industry. PureCircle combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality, great-tasting innovative stevia ingredients.

The Company collaborates with farmers who grow its proprietary stevia varieties, and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using plant-based, non-GMO ingredients.

For more information, visit: www.purecircle.com

About Almendra

Almendra is a privately held natural sweetener and flavor ingredients company focused on the food and beverage industry's need for great tasting natural, clean label solutions.

The company's teamwork, innovation, IP and know-how allow it to develop industry-leading sweet taste solutions and to deliver flavors with modulating properties that address complex taste challenges of sugar reduced foods and beverages.

Headquartered in Singapore, Almendra manufactures in Thailand for sale to customers around the globe.

More information about Almendra is available at www.almendra.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423029/Almendra_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PureCircle and Almendra Resolve U.S. Patent Litigation Amicable settlement reached SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PureCircle and Almendra reached an amicable settlement in a patent dispute in the United States relating to Almendra's Steviarome products and use thereof. As of December 31, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Royal Caribbean Group Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Azamara Brand to Sycamore Partners
Accor Sets Ambitious Line-Up for New Hotel Openings in 2021
Citycon appoints a Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Chubb Secures Insurance Partnership Deal with Revolut
TOOQ Solutions Partners With NetFoundry To Transform Retailing With AI Solutions Deployed At The ...
Institut Bergonié among the first in France to implement full-scale digital pathology--improves ...
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments