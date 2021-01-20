Cobwebs Technologies Discusses the European Commission's New Counter-Terrorism Agenda and How It Can Be Tackled Using Automated Web Investigation Technologies

In a section titled "Reinforcing early detection capacity", the Agenda emphasizes the crucial role modern technology can play in terror activities and the importance of anticipating threats in order to equip law enforcement with the tools they need to prevent attacks. To achieve this, the Agenda states the EU security research will build initiatives focused on analytical solutions dealing with large amounts of online content, i.e, AI-powered WEBINT for enhanced cybersecurity and threat intelligence. The EU will fund security research to increase early detection capacity and discover new ways of addressing radicalization. Artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions are vital to monitoring and analyzing relevant data throughout the web's open and hidden layers, which is too vast for manual analysis.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission published "A Counter-Terrorism Agenda for the EU: Anticipate, Prevent, Protect, Respond" and announced in the EU Security Union Strategy for 2020 to 2025 the goal of boosting the EU's resilience.

In an effort to provide operational support to strengthen Europol and improve response activity, the Agenda states that Europol must be able to support investigations with big data analyses. In today's digital world, the ability to analyze and generate insights from large data sets (i.e., big data) is an integral part of police work and cannot be achieved without AI and machine learning capabilities.

In a section titled "Strengthening information exchange", the Agenda discusses the importance of effective communication between authorities responsible for preventing, investigating, and prosecuting criminal offenses. Europol will need to improve its cooperation with the European Public Prosecutor's Office as part of a reinforced mandate by the Commission. This will include providing analytical support to the work of the Prosecutor's Office, and effective and ongoing information exchange between Europol, the Prosecutor's Office, and the European Anti-Fraud Office.

Throughout the Agenda are mentions of automated systems and their critical role as forensic tools to provide timely insights. One example is mentioned in a section for border security and maritime border protection, stating "The effectiveness of systematic checks depends on the quality and interoperability of EU information systems", which are expected to be upgraded on a large scale to streamline security and external border controls. It is clear throughout the Agenda that, in order to improve efforts to prevent terror attacks in today's digital and connected world, the EU and law enforcement agencies will have to adopt solutions that enable large scale data analysis. Information critical to investigations can be found on the open, deep, and dark web, and requires AI and machine learning to effectively aggregate, monitor, and analyze for actionable insights and investigations.