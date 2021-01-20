 

EQS-News Relief and AdVita Sign Binding Term Sheet for Relief to Acquire All Shares of AdVita to Expand Scope of Development of Inhaled Formulation of Aviptadil

Relief and AdVita Sign Binding Term Sheet for Relief to Acquire All Shares of AdVita to Expand Scope of Development of Inhaled Formulation of Aviptadil

Geneva, Switzerland, and Gundelfingen, Germany, January 20, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (Aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, and AdVita Lifescience GmbH ("AdVita"), a Germany-based, privately held pharmaceutical company developing effective products and strategies to improve the treatment and diagnosis of rare lung diseases, today announced the companies have signed a binding term sheet for Relief to acquire all shares of AdVita in exchange for EUR 25 million of Relief common shares, plus possible future contingent milestone payments of up to EUR 20 million. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions as well as legal and securities regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in Q2 2021.

Amongst the AdVita assets being acquired in this transaction, Relief will gain further pending intellectual property rights that may cover RLF-100TM inhaled formulation specificationsand the potential application of inhaled Aviptadil in the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Checkpoint Inhibitor-induced Pneumonitis (CIP).

"AdVita's intellectual property around inhaled formulations of Aviptadil and its team's expertise with Aviptadil will be invaluable as we move forward with the development of the inhaled formulation of RLF-100(TM) for the treatment of COVID-19-related ARDS, as well as other potential lung disease indications, such as pulmonary Sarcoidosis and Chronic Beryllium Disease," said Jack Weinstein, CFO and Treasurer of Relief. "We look forward to initiating the development of inhaled RLF-100(TM) in Europe within the coming months for COVID-19 patients using inhaled Aviptadil. Furthermore, we plan to re-start a clinical development program for RLF-100TM in pulmonary Sarcoidosis later this year."

