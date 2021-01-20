Reinach, January 20, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), the Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products based on nature, launched L-arabinose (previously known as EVE-X157/Z4), a natural sugar blocker used in food and beverages and reducing sugar applied in food processing.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Evolva launches L-arabinose, a natural sugar blocker and reducing sugar 20-Jan-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

«As people around the world continue to strive to live a healthier lifestyle, we are committed to helping our customers create healthier, more sustainable solutions. With this launch we are confirming our ability to deliver innovations that support human health and wellbeing» said Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva.

Studies show that L-arabinose as sugar blocker can support healthy blood sugar levels and weight management. It also has potential application as a prebiotic. As reducing sugar, L-arabinose is also frequently applied in the production of savoury flavors such as chicken and beef.

Made by fermentation, Evolva's L-arabinose is fully renewable and sustainable, it has a high-purity level (>99%) and no hydrochloric acid is used in the manufacturing process. L-Arabinose is FEMA GRAS approved for use in food and beverages.

L-Arabinose taste profile is well-suited for use in products such as yogurt, chocolate, soft drinks, ice cream, cereal, power bars and confectionary.

With a wide range of applications, L-arabinose has a current market value of CHF 250 million, which is expected to grow by at least 5% per annum. Evolva is having commercial discussions with major customers, which include first supply volumes for 2021.

About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com. For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library. Disclaimer

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.



Contact

Barbara Duci

Head of Investor and Corporate Relations

+41 61 485 2003

+41 79 739 2636

barbarad@evolva.com Barbara DuciHead of Investor and Corporate Relations+41 61 485 2003+41 79 739 2636

Language: English Company: Evolva Holding SA Duggingerstrasse 23 4153 Reinach Switzerland Phone: +41 61 485 20 00 Internet: www.evolva.com ISIN: CH0021218067 Valor: 2121806 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1161821

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

End of ad hoc announcement

1161821 20-Jan-2021 CET/CEST