 

EQS-Adhoc Evolva launches L-arabinose, a natural sugar blocker and reducing sugar

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.01.2021, 07:01  |  35   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evolva launches L-arabinose, a natural sugar blocker and reducing sugar

20-Jan-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinach, January 20, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), the Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products based on nature, launched L-arabinose (previously known as EVE-X157/Z4), a natural sugar blocker used in food and beverages and reducing sugar applied in food processing.

«As people around the world continue to strive to live a healthier lifestyle, we are committed to helping our customers create healthier, more sustainable solutions. With this launch we are confirming our ability to deliver innovations that support human health and wellbeing» said Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva.

Studies show that L-arabinose as sugar blocker can support healthy blood sugar levels and weight management. It also has potential application as a prebiotic. As reducing sugar, L-arabinose is also frequently applied in the production of savoury flavors such as chicken and beef.

Made by fermentation, Evolva's L-arabinose is fully renewable and sustainable, it has a high-purity level (>99%) and no hydrochloric acid is used in the manufacturing process. L-Arabinose is FEMA GRAS approved for use in food and beverages.

L-Arabinose taste profile is well-suited for use in products such as yogurt, chocolate, soft drinks, ice cream, cereal, power bars and confectionary.

With a wide range of applications, L-arabinose has a current market value of CHF 250 million, which is expected to grow by at least 5% per annum. Evolva is having commercial discussions with major customers, which include first supply volumes for 2021.

About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com.

For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.

Disclaimer
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
 

Contact
Barbara Duci
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 739 2636
barbarad@evolva.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Evolva Holding SA
Duggingerstrasse 23
4153 Reinach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 485 20 00
Internet: www.evolva.com
ISIN: CH0021218067
Valor: 2121806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1161821

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1161821  20-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161821&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEvolva Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Evolva launches L-arabinose, a natural sugar blocker and reducing sugar EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Evolva launches L-arabinose, a natural sugar blocker and reducing sugar 20-Jan-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Oro X Mining vermeldet wichtige Neuigkeiten für die Coriorcco-Exploration
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: preliminary and unaudited result 2020: Sales EUR 404 million (+ 13%), EBITDA EUR 5.6 ...
DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin teilt maßgeblichen Durchschnittskurs für ...
DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec erzielt Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Quartal 2020/21
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: vorläufiges und ungeprüftes Ergebnis 2020: Umsatz 404 Mio. Euro (+13%), EBITDA 5,6 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG mit starkem Quartalsergebnis - Ausblick für 2020/21 allerdings mit deutlich erhöhten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland kündigt erhöhten Dividendenvorschlag ...
DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG adopts sustainability strategy and prepares Sustainability Report in accordance ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung (PDF)MEDIENMITTEILUNGEvolva lanciert L-Arabinose, ein natürlicher Zuckerblocker und reduzierender Zucker (deutsch)
07:01 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung (PDF)MEDIENMITTEILUNG Evolva lanciert L-Arabinose, ein natürlicher Zuckerblocker und reduzierender Zucker

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
119
Evolva langfristig sehr interessant!!!!!