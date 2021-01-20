 

Ipsen Appoints Gwenan White as Executive Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

Gwenan White, Executive Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, Ipsen (Photo: Business Wire)

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of Gwenan White as Executive Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, effective March 2021. Based in Boulogne, France, she will be responsible for designing, implementing and managing the communications and public affairs strategy for Ipsen at global level, reporting directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen. Gwenan will serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

“Along with the ELT, we are very pleased to welcome Gwenan to Ipsen. She will be critical to the implementation of our new strategy, Focus. Together. For patients & society. Her background in communications and public affairs will help reinforce Ipsen’s position as partner and employer of choice and will contribute to developing the share-of-voice of our innovative medicines. We look forward to working closely with her,” said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen.

I’m excited to join Ipsen at this key moment,” said Gwenan White. “I look forward to further building Ipsen’s relationships and engagement with institutions and stakeholders worldwide, ensuring the strategic alignment of its communications and boosting the visibility of its brands.”

Prior to joining Ipsen, Gwenan was the Global Head of Pharma Communications and Patient Advocacy at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Over the course of her career, she has held a variety of roles in public affairs, corporate, science and product communications, patient advocacy and marketing at AbbVie, GSK and Schering Plough.

Gwenan is a graduate of the University of Liverpool in BSc (Hons) Biochemistry in 1990.

She will be based in Boulogne - France.

About Ipsen
 Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and Specialty Care. The Group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas – Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen’s R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,700 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.fr.

