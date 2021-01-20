Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced the U.S. launch of PRECISION1 for Astigmatism, a daily disposable, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lens designed for astigmatic patients.

PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

“PRECISION1, with its cutting-edge SMARTSURFACE technology, has become the fastest-growing daily disposable contact lens brand in the U.S.,” said Sergio Duplan, President, Alcon North America. “We are thrilled to build on this momentum by introducing PRECISION1 for Astigmatism, Alcon’s first daily disposable, SiHy toric lens at a mainstream price. This innovation offers Eye Care Professionals a lens for more of their astigmatic patients to start in and stay in.”

PRECISION1 for Astigmatism, born from the Water Gradient Technology of DAILIES TOTAL1, features the proven PRECISION BALANCE 8|4 lens design for a stable lens-wearing experience.1-3 Clinical studies show the toric lens settles in less than 60 seconds and 3º of ideal orientation for a 99% first fit success rate.2* Additionally, a single 6 o’clock scribe mark makes fitting exceptionally easy.2

Astigmatism is a common vision problem caused by an irregularly shaped cornea. This can cause images to blur or stretch out. Alcon estimates that toric lenses, which correct for astigmatism, represent 23% of the $9 billion global contact lens market.4 As a result, there is a significant opportunity to attract new contact lens wearers and reduce lens dropouts. For example, studies show that 41% of patients are astigmatic,5 but only 10% wear toric contact lenses.6 Further, about 65% of contact lens dropouts have astigmatism.6

Born from Water Gradient Technology, PRECISION1 lenses feature SMARTSURFACE Technology, a permanent micro-thin, high-performance layer of moisture that steps up from 51% water at the core to greater than 80% water at the outer surface.7 These lenses support a stable tear film to deliver lasting performance.7

“Many of my patients want long-lasting comfort from their daily disposable contact lens, and that’s led me to wholeheartedly prescribe PRECISION1,” said Aaron Luekenga, OD, Heritage Valley Eye Care, California.** “Now with PRECISION1 for Astigmatism, I can offer my astigmatic patients a stable, next-generation lens-wearing experience.”