 

Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

20 January 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 136,689 of its own shares in the period from 13 January 2021 up to and including 19 January 2021 at an average price of €29.61. The consideration of this repurchase was €4.0 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover obligations from employee incentive plans, as announced on 30 December 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 270,598 shares for a total consideration of €7.9 million.

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

