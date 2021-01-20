 

Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the December 2020 Quarterly Production Report on Wednesday 27 January 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a webcast briefing at 10.30am AEST (Brisbane time), 11.30am AEDT (Sydney/Melbourne time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

Authorised by:

Neil Kaplan
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Orocobre Limited
P: +617 3720 9088
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

