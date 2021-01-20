Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the December 2020 Quarterly
Production Report on Wednesday 27 January 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a webcast briefing at 10.30am AEST (Brisbane time), 11.30am AEDT (Sydney/Melbourne
time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via
the webcast.
An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.
