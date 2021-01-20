Nicox Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Update and Financial Highlights
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 20.01.2021, 07:30 | 83 | 0 |
|Press Release
|Nicox Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Update and Financial Highlights
|
January 20, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided a business update and financial highlights for Q4 2020 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”), as well as key expected value-inflection milestones in 2021.
Key Expected MilestonesNicox Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided a business update and financial highlights for Q4 2020 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”), as well as key expected value-inflection milestones in 2021.
Key Expected Milestones
-
NCX 470 first Phase 3 trial, Mont Blanc: Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO) donating prostaglandin analog. Mont Blanc is a
3-month safety and efficacy trial evaluating NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1%, against latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%, for lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with
open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Top-line results are now prudently expected in H1 2022, instead of Q4 2021, given probable delays in recruitment due to COVID-19.
- NCX 4251 Phase 2b trial, Mississippi: NCX 4251 is a novel patented ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals. Mississippi is evaluating once-daily dosing NCX 4251 0.1% versus placebo for the treatment of acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Top-line results are currently expected in Q4 2021.
- We expect to enter into additional agreements for ZERVIATETM (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, further enlarging the licensed territories and increasing potential future revenue.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0