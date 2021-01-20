Nicox Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Update and Financial Highlights





Initiated two large clinical trials: Denali, the second Phase 3 of NCX 470 in glaucoma, and Mississippi, a Phase 2b of NCX 4251 in blepharitis

Phase 3 clinical trial of ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis initiated by partner Ocumension Therapeutics in China

U.S. prescriptions for VYZULTA in Q4 2020 increased by 29% over Q4 2019, and for ZERVIATE TM by 56% over Q3 2020

Q4 2020 net revenue of €5.8 million, full year 2020 net revenue of €8.9 million and cash of €47.8 million at December 31, 2020



