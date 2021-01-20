 

Nicox Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Update and Financial Highlights

Nicox Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Update and Financial Highlights
 

  • Initiated two large clinical trials: Denali, the second Phase 3 of NCX 470 in glaucoma, and Mississippi, a Phase 2b of NCX 4251 in blepharitis
  • Phase 3 clinical trial of ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis initiated by partner Ocumension Therapeutics in China
  • U.S. prescriptions for VYZULTA in Q4 2020 increased by 29% over Q4 2019, and for ZERVIATETM by 56% over Q3 2020
  • Q4 2020 net revenue of €5.8 million, full year 2020 net revenue of €8.9 million and cash of €47.8 million at December 31, 2020
 
January 20, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided a business update and financial highlights for Q4 2020 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”), as well as key expected value-inflection milestones in 2021.

Key Expected Milestones
  • NCX 470 first Phase 3 trial, Mont Blanc: Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO) donating prostaglandin analog.  Mont Blanc is a 3-month safety and efficacy trial evaluating NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1%, against latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%, for lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.  Top-line results are now prudently expected in H1 2022, instead of Q4 2021, given probable delays in recruitment due to COVID-19.  

  • NCX 4251 Phase 2b trial, Mississippi: NCX 4251 is a novel patented ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals.  Mississippi is evaluating once-daily dosing NCX 4251 0.1% versus placebo for the treatment of acute exacerbations of blepharitis.  Top-line results are currently expected in Q4 2021. 
  • We expect to enter into additional agreements for ZERVIATETM (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, further enlarging the licensed territories and increasing potential future revenue.
Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights
