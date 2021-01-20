 

DSM Nutritional Products' President & CEO Chris Goppelsroeder to retire

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces that Chris Goppelsroeder, currently President & CEO DSM Nutritional Products (DNP) and member of the DSM Executive Committee, will retire and leave the company as of April 1, 2021. Dimitri de Vreeze, DSM's Co-CEO will step into Chris' DNP leadership role in his capacity as COO.

DSM Logo. (PRNewsFoto/DSM) (PRNewsFoto/DSM)

Chris Goppelsroeder has had a long and successful career at DSM, having first joined in 2003 when DSM acquired Roche Holding AG's vitamins division. In 2013 he became President & CEO DNP. Since then he has led DSM's largest business to above-market growth and transformed its operating model to a customer-centric innovation powerhouse that is a world leader in health through nutrition. He was instrumental in DNP's growth organically as well as through acquisitions, including recently Glycom and Erber Group. In addition, Chris played a crucial role in the development of big innovation projects such as Clean Cow/Bovaer, Veramaris and DSM's new moves in the space of precision and personalized nutrition.

His belief in the importance of innovation has also been behind the creation of the Health & Nutrition Campus Project in Kaiseraugst, bringing innovation, business and global functions physically together.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs, commented: "Chris has been a key and valued leader for DSM and we are very grateful for his dedication and the contributions he has made in transforming DSM to where we are today. We will be sad to say goodbye to a great colleague and friend who has built a fantastic leadership team. Chris leaves a tremendous legacy and, on behalf of the entire company, we wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement."   

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.
 Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:     
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany  
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM  
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108  
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany  

For more information:

DSM Media relations

Lieke de Jong

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

email media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

email investor.relations@dsm.com 

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSM Nutritional Products' President & CEO Chris Goppelsroeder to retire HEERLEN, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces that Chris Goppelsroeder, currently President & CEO DSM Nutritional Products (DNP) and member …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Royal Caribbean Group Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Azamara Brand to Sycamore Partners
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Chubb Secures Insurance Partnership Deal with Revolut
TOOQ Solutions Partners With NetFoundry To Transform Retailing With AI Solutions Deployed At The ...
Institut Bergonié among the first in France to implement full-scale digital pathology--improves ...
Bitcoin Profit Review: Comprehensive Sign Up Guide For Bitcoin Profit App
Interactive Kiosk Market Size Worth $45.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments