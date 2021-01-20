 

DGAP-DD Muehlhan AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.01.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Müller-Arends

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Muehlhan AG

b) LEI
529900C9I6X1XZ169O63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 67,409 shares as part of a share-based payments program.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.muehlhan.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64276  20.01.2021 



Muehlhan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Muehlhan AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.01.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Oro X Mining vermeldet wichtige Neuigkeiten für die Coriorcco-Exploration
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: preliminary and unaudited result 2020: Sales EUR 404 million (+ 13%), EBITDA EUR 5.6 ...
DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin teilt maßgeblichen Durchschnittskurs für ...
DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec erzielt Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Quartal 2020/21
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Mögliches Restrukturierungskonzept mit großem Anleiheinvestor ...
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: vorläufiges und ungeprüftes Ergebnis 2020: Umsatz 404 Mio. Euro (+13%), EBITDA 5,6 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG mit starkem Quartalsergebnis - Ausblick für 2020/21 allerdings mit deutlich erhöhten ...
Nächster Meilenstein erreicht: Juva Life Inc. erhält die Lizenz für den Anbau in Stockton (Kalifornien)
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Muehlhan AG deutsch
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Muehlhan AG english
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Muehlhan AG deutsch
21.12.20
DGAP-DD: Muehlhan AG deutsch
21.12.20
DGAP-DD: Muehlhan AG english

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.07.20
3.993
Muehlhan [Maritime Oberflächen]