 

Acacia Pharma wins BEL Small Company of the Year for the second consecutive year

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 20 January 2021: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces that it has been awarded BEL Small Company of the Year 2020 by Euronext Brussels at its annual New Year’s Ceremony held virtually last night. This is the second consecutive year that Acacia Pharma has won this award.

“We are delighted to be recognized again with this award. 2020 has been a very successful year for Acacia Pharma, having gained approval for two new products in the US: BARHEMSYS, a new antiemetic for surgical patients to treat post-operative nausea & vomiting, and BYFAVO, a rapid acting and reversible sedative for patients requiring moderate sedation to undergo short medical procedures. We launched BARHEMSYS in August and are in the very final stages of the launch process for BYFAVO, which we expect to complete imminently,” commented Mike Bolinder, CEO of Acacia Pharma.

Mr. Bolinder added: “Looking to the future, our strategy is to drive the sales of both products in the US through our own organization and we believe we are well positioned for success. This potential success has been recognized in the recent initiation of coverage of the company by the healthcare analysts at Jefferies, who included Acacia Pharma as one of their top European biopharma/biotech investment ideas for 2021. We are pleased with the progress we have been able to make during the last year, especially given the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic during the same period.”

The annual New Year’s Ceremony recognizes the best performing companies on Euronext Brussels. The BEL Small Company of the Year is awarded to a company that has demonstrated the highest relative increase in market capitalization, within the BEL Small index in 2020. The award was announced by the CEO of Euronext Brussels, Vincent Van Dessel, in the presence of Vincent Van Peteghem, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

