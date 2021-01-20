Amryt Receives Reimbursement Approval from NICE for Myalepta (metreleptin) in England and Wales

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, January 20, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, is pleased to announce that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (“NICE”) has approved Myalepta (metreleptin) for reimbursement in England and Wales as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired general lipodystrophy (GL) in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above. Myalepta received marketing authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) in 2018.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented today: “We are very excited to report NICE’s approval of Myalepta which will now give all England and Wales based patients suffering from lipodystrophy the opportunity to access Myalepta. Today’s news represents further progress in our efforts to grow the geographic reach of our commercial products in both existing and new territories.”

Rebecca Sanders, CEO of Lipodystrophy UK, commented today: “Lipodystrophy UK are ecstatic that NICE has approved metreleptin for the treatment of partial and generalised lipodystrophy. We have worked tirelessly with all stakeholders involved in this appraisal to ensure the voice of patients and their carers was heard. We are grateful to the clinical experts at the National Specialist Treatment Centre at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Amryt and NICE for their hard work and collaborative spirit throughout the appraisal. Lipodystrophy UK will continue to advocate for our community to ensure better treatment and care for everyone affected by lipodystrophy.”

Professor Sir Stephen O'Rahilly, Director, MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge and Hon. Consultant Physician, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge commented today: “Patients with lipodystrophy can suffer severe metabolic complications as a result of being deficient in the fat cell hormone, leptin. I am delighted that metreleptin, currently the only form of leptin replacement therapy, will now be available as a treatment for appropriate NHS patients with lipodystrophy. The National Severe Insulin Resistance Service at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, where many of these patients are supported, has worked tirelessly with Amryt and NICE to assist them in reaching a fair and equitable solution to providing this medication to the patients who need it. Without the commitment and effort of people with lipodystrophy, working through their support group Lipodystrophy UK, none of this would have been possible. Today is a vindication of all their hard work.”