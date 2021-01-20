 

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - IMImobile plc

     FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:  

Investec Bank plc

 
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		 

IMImobile plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

  		 

Investec is Financial Advisor to IMImobile plc
 d) Date dealing undertaken:  

19th January 2021

 
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? No

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales

  		Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received
(pence)

  		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)
 

Ordinary Shares 		 

Purchases 		 

17,030 		 

590 		 

590
 

Ordinary Shares 		 

Sales 		 

17,175 		 

593 		 

590

 (b)       Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/
short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
   

  		     

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities

