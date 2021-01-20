Agillic calls for an extraordinary general meeting  

To the shareholders in Agillic A/S

An extraordinary general meeting in Agillic A/S on 3 February 2021 at 10.00 is hereby convened. The general meeting will be held virtually and at the Company's address at Masnedøgade 22, 2100 Copenhagen. The general meeting is opened by the chair of the board and will be presided over by the chair.

Due to covid-19, the shareholders will also be able to participate virtually via a link, which will be sent out in the calendar invitation after notice of the participation as described below. Because of the infection rate, the board of directors recommends that all shareholders participate virtually. In case a shareholder wants to participate physically, notice of this must be given at the latest by 28 January 2021 at 14.00. In case more than ten shareholders attend physically, the shareholders will be divided into groups of two or more groups with a maximum capacity of 5-10 persons, who will be placed in different meeting rooms, where there will be speakers, microphones and screens in order for everyone to participate in the general meeting whilst the current restrictions are observed.

At the general meeting, it will only be possible to vote by postal vote unless one is physically present. However, all shareholders are encouraged to vote by postal vote or give a proxy to the board of directors.

Agenda:

Election of chair Motion from the board of directors: Election to the board of directors Authorization to issue warrants Authorization to make the changes Any other business.

Complete motions:

1. Election of chairman

The board of directors proposes that attorney at law Casper Moltke-Leth presides over the general meeting as chairman.

The motion can be adopted by a simple majority of votes.