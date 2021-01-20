 

Siri Markula appointed as Taaleri’s Head of Communications and Investor Relations

TAALERI PLC       PRESS RELEASE 20 JANUARY 2021 AT 9.00 (EET)

Siri Markula appointed as Taaleri’s Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Siri Markula has been appointed as Taaleri Group’s Head of Communications and Investor Relations. Her responsibilities include Taaleri's external and internal communications, investor relations and sustainability. Markula joined Taaleri from Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Prior to that, she was Pihlajalinna Plc's Head of Communications and Investor Relations. Markula started in her position on 18 January 2021, and she reports to Group CEO Robin Lindahl.

“Siri has very extensive communications experience and solid expertise in investor relations and sustainability issues. Our goal is to develop Taaleri's communications in all areas, and Siri's recruitment plays an important role in that,” says Robin Lindahl, CEO of Taaleri Group.

Taaleri Plc

For more information, please contact:
CEO Robin Lindahl, Taaleri Plc, tel. + 358 50 595 9616, robin.lindahl@taaleri.com


Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services: 
www.taaleri.com/en
www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en
www.taalerienergia.com
www.taalerikapitaali.com/en
www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en

       


