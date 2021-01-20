Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, announces that it has publicly filed yesterday after closing of the market in Paris a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in relation to a proposed initial public offering of ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) in the United States (the “ADS Offering”) and proposed Nasdaq listing in connection therewith.



All securities to be sold in the ADS Offering would be offered by Biophytis. The proposed maximum aggregate offering price is currently estimated at US$14,950,000 for the purposes of the registration statement, which includes the underwriter’s option to purchase additional ADSs. This amount may increase or decrease prior to filing of the final prospectus with the SEC. The final number of ordinary shares likely to be issued, the final number of ADSs offered and the price range of the ADSs to be sold in the ADS Offering will be determined at a later stage and will be the subject of a separate press release.