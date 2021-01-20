Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that
slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering
from COVID-19, announces that it has publicly filed yesterday after closing of the market in Paris a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”)
in relation to a proposed initial public offering of ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) in the United States (the “ADS Offering”) and proposed Nasdaq listing in
connection therewith.
All securities to be sold in the ADS Offering would be offered by Biophytis. The proposed maximum aggregate offering price is currently estimated at US$14,950,000 for the purposes of the registration statement, which includes the underwriter’s option to purchase additional ADSs. This amount may increase or decrease prior to filing of the final prospectus with the SEC. The final number of ordinary shares likely to be issued, the final number of ADSs offered and the price range of the ADSs to be sold in the ADS Offering will be determined at a later stage and will be the subject of a separate press release.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as coordinator and sole book-running manager for the ADS Offering.
As reflected in the Form F-1 filed with the SEC, Biophytis currently expects to use the net proceeds from the ADS Offering as follows:
- to finalize part 2 of its COVA trial of Sarconeos (BIO101) in respiratory failures linked to COVID-19 (to be given priority due to the current focus on developing treatments for COVID-19);
- to finalize its Phase 2 clinical trial (SARA-INT) of Sarconeos (BIO101) in sarcopenia with top line results;
- to commence its development of Sarconeos (BIO101) in DMD (with enrollment of the first patient in the trial) following IND approval from the FDA and EMA, subject to better control of COVID-19 in Europe and the United States; and
- to continue to build its preclinical research and development platform on retinopathies and for other new and on-going research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
The securities referred to in this press release will be offered only by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the ADS Offering may be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or by email at placements@hcwco.com, or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
0 Kommentare