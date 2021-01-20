NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today provided a further update with respect to the cancellation of admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM and admission to listing of its ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") (the "Official List") and admission to trading on the main market for listed securities (the "Main Market") of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") (together, "Admission").



As previously announced, the last day of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM will be today, 20 January 2021 and the AIM Delisting will be effective from 7.00 am 21 January 2021. Admission of shares to the Official List and commencement of dealing in the Ordinary Shares of the Company on the Main Market will be effective from 8.00 am on 21 January 2021.