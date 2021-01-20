DGAP-Adhoc BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
BASF Group releases preliminary figures for fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
- Sales expected to be €15,905 million (Q4 2019: €14,686 million), above the prior-year quarter and above analyst consensus
- EBIT before special items expected to be €1,113 million (Q4 2019: €842 million), above the prior-year quarter and above analyst consensus
- EBIT expected to be €932 million (Q4 2019: €579 million), above the prior-year quarter and above analyst consensus
Full year 2020:
- Sales expected to be €59,149 million (2019: €59,316 million), below the prior year, above analyst consensus and above BASF forecast
- EBIT before special items expected to be €3,560 million (2019: €4,643 million), below the prior year, above analyst consensus and above BASF forecast
- EBIT expected to be -€191 million (2019: €4,201 million), below the prior year and above analyst consensus
Ludwigshafen - January 20, 2021 - BASF has released preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2020. Sales increased by 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 to €15,905 million (Q4 2019: €14,686 million). This was mainly driven by higher volumes and prices; negative currency effects had an offsetting effect. Full year 2020 sales declined by €167 million to €59,149 million (2019: €59,316 million) and were thus above the €57 billion to €58 billion range forecast in October 2020.
The BASF Group's operating business performed better than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. EBIT before special items amounted to an expected €1,113 million, an increase of 32 percent compared with the prior-year quarter (Q4 2019: €842 million) and slightly above the highest analyst estimate. Compared with the third quarter of 2020, EBIT before special items rose by an expected €532 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020: €581 million).
|Diskussion: BASF - jetzt einsteigen?
|Diskussion: BASF als Cash Cow
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare