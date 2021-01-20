 

DGAP-Adhoc BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.01.2021, 08:40  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020

20-Jan-2021 / 08:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BASF Group releases preliminary figures for fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020

Q4 2020:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu BASF SE!
Short
Basispreis 74,61€
Hebel 8,34
Ask 0,78
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 57,00€
Hebel 7,85
Ask 0,88
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Sales expected to be €15,905 million (Q4 2019: €14,686 million), above the prior-year quarter and above analyst consensus

- EBIT before special items expected to be €1,113 million (Q4 2019: €842 million), above the prior-year quarter and above analyst consensus

- EBIT expected to be €932 million (Q4 2019: €579 million), above the prior-year quarter and above analyst consensus


Full year 2020:

- Sales expected to be €59,149 million (2019: €59,316 million), below the prior year, above analyst consensus and above BASF forecast

- EBIT before special items expected to be €3,560 million (2019: €4,643 million), below the prior year, above analyst consensus and above BASF forecast

- EBIT expected to be -€191 million (2019: €4,201 million), below the prior year and above analyst consensus


Ludwigshafen - January 20, 2021 - BASF has released preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2020. Sales increased by 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 to €15,905 million (Q4 2019: €14,686 million). This was mainly driven by higher volumes and prices; negative currency effects had an offsetting effect. Full year 2020 sales declined by €167 million to €59,149 million (2019: €59,316 million) and were thus above the €57 billion to €58 billion range forecast in October 2020.

The BASF Group's operating business performed better than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. EBIT before special items amounted to an expected €1,113 million, an increase of 32 percent compared with the prior-year quarter (Q4 2019: €842 million) and slightly above the highest analyst estimate. Compared with the third quarter of 2020, EBIT before special items rose by an expected €532 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020: €581 million).

Seite 1 von 5
BASF Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BASF - jetzt einsteigen?

Diskussion: BASF als Cash Cow
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 20-Jan-2021 / 08:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Oro X Mining vermeldet wichtige Neuigkeiten für die Coriorcco-Exploration
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: preliminary and unaudited result 2020: Sales EUR 404 million (+ 13%), EBITDA EUR 5.6 ...
DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin teilt maßgeblichen Durchschnittskurs für ...
DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec erzielt Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Quartal 2020/21
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Mögliches Restrukturierungskonzept mit großem Anleiheinvestor ...
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: vorläufiges und ungeprüftes Ergebnis 2020: Umsatz 404 Mio. Euro (+13%), EBITDA 5,6 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG mit starkem Quartalsergebnis - Ausblick für 2020/21 allerdings mit deutlich erhöhten ...
Nächster Meilenstein erreicht: Juva Life Inc. erhält die Lizenz für den Anbau in Stockton (Kalifornien)
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 4. Quartal 2020 und das Gesamtjahr 2020 vor (deutsch)
08:40 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 4. Quartal 2020 und das Gesamtjahr 2020 vor
19.01.21
Investor Uniper glaubt weiter an Fertigstellung von Nord Stream 2
19.01.21
ROUNDUP/Nord Stream 2: Washington bestraft erstmals konkretes Unternehmen
19.01.21
ROUNDUP/Trotz US-Sanktionen: Moskau will Nord Stream 2 fertig bauen
19.01.21
Nord Stream 2: Erste US-Strafe für beteiligtes Unternehmen
19.01.21
ROUNDUP 3/US-Sanktionen gegen Nord Stream 2: 'Beißt' Washington jetzt zu?
19.01.21
Europaabgeordnete wollen klare Positionierung zu Nord Stream 2
19.01.21
ROUNDUP 2/Nord Stream 2: USA wollen erstmals konkretes Unternehmen bestrafen
19.01.21
Trotz US-Sanktionen: Moskau will Nord Stream 2 fertig bauen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
6
BASF als Cash Cow
16.01.21
9.785
BASF - jetzt einsteigen?
02.12.20
3
Jahresend-Rallye: Schon über 28 Prozent: Hoffnung auf stärkere Konjunktur beflügelt DAX-Altmeister B