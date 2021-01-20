 

Caverion's long-term partnership with PVO-Vesivoima in the operation and maintenance of hydropower plants continues

HELSINKI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed an agreement with PVO-Vesivoima Oy for the continuation of operation and maintenance service at the Kokemäenjoki, Iijoki and Kemijoki hydropower plants in Finland. The agreement will ensure the continued cost efficiency of maintenance and high availability of PVO-Vesivoima's hydropower plants.

Caverion's cooperation with PVO-Vesivoima began already in 2011. On account of good safety work and results, high quality of work and continuous development, Caverion has proven that it is the right partner in the maintenance and local operation of the plants.

"It's great that our partnership with Caverion will continue. We can rest assured that our plants will continue to be maintained by responsible and skilled people. Hydropower production must be available exactly when reserve capacity is needed, so planned preventive maintenance and the timing of maintenance play a significant role in the operational reliability of the plants. In addition to conventional maintenance, it is important that we are able to develop our plants together and use new technology in the continuously changing operating environment," says Jani Pulli, Managing Director of PVO-Vesivoima Oy.

With planned preventive maintenance, work planning and digital solutions based on IoT and data analytics, Caverion offers the tools for systematic and planned preventive maintenance before any malfunctions of equipment. The use of data makes it possible to find opportunities for increasing the efficiency of operations and enhance the availability of the plants.

"Our cooperation with PVO-Vesivoima has always been open and very smooth. We actively seek solutions and develop operations together. The energy market is undergoing continuous change and, as a renewable source of energy, hydropower facilitates agile electricity production to regulate and supplement other forms of energy production. We are grateful for the trust placed in us and will work accordingly, promoting the efficiency of fossil-free energy production and occupational safety," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

Caverion's hydropower and industrial services professionals manage PVO-Vesivoima's sites extensively, and when needed, utilise the expertise of all 200 hydropower employees.

For more information, please contact: Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division, tel. +358 50 351 4673, elina.engman@caverion.com or Jani Pulli, Managing Director, PVO-Vesivoima Oy, tel. +358 50 386 2680 jani.pulli@pvo.fi

