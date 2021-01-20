 

DGAP-News Atriva Therapeutics Announces Changes to Advisory Board

Atriva Therapeutics Announces Changes to Advisory Board

Atriva Therapeutics Announces Changes to Advisory Board

- Serial German biotech entrepreneur Dr. Ulrich Dauer appointed as new Chairman

- Michael Grissinger to replace Emilie Hofstetter, adding pharmaceutical deal-making and US market expertise

- Atriva Therapeutics is currently investigating its lead candidate ATR-002 in a Phase II trial against COVID-19

Tübingen and Frankfurt (Germany), January 20, 2021 - Atriva Therapeutics GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies, today announced changes to its Advisory Board. The Company appointed Dr. Ulrich Dauer as new Chairman of the Advisory Board succeeding co-founder Prof. Dr. Stephan Ludwig who will continue to serve on the Advisory Board of Atriva Therapeutics. Effective end of 2020, Emilie Hofstetter resigned from the Board. Michael Grissinger took over her position by Jan 1st, 2021.

"We would like to warmly thank Prof. Stephan Ludwig and Emilie Hofstetter for their strong commitment over the last years since the foundation of the Company and their advice in advancing Atriva's scientific and corporate achievements to clinical trials. Prof. Ludwig will continue to offer his scientific insight and expertise as virologist in the Advisory Board, which are highly valuable for our future development," said Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger, CEO of Atriva Therapeutics, continuing: "With Dr. Ulrich Dauer and Michael Grissinger we were able to attract two accomplished sector specialists to our Advisory Board. Both have several decades of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Their proven expertise in effectively managing biotech and pharmaceutical companies, leading transactions and forming strong collaborations will be invaluable as Atriva advances in clinical development, diversifying its later-stage clinical pipeline."

