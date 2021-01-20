 

Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing Toolkit’ Capable of Processing 100 Tests Per Hour

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 09:00  |  173   |   |   

  • Relay & Fio announce the launch of Fionet’s mobile, high-throughput COVID-19 rapid testing solution, for on-site rapid testing in high-volume settings
  • Fionet’s high-throughput modular configuration is capable of processing up to 100 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per hour with only 2 Fionet devices and 2 personnel, and can easily be scaled into the 1000s per hour with additional devices & personnel
  • The solution is well positioned to support the growing demand for high-volume testing solutions for airports, sports & entertainment events, workplaces, schools, etc.
  • This solution is designed to turn around tests in as little as 20 minutes and requires a small physical footprint to allow processing at the point of sample collection
  • A growing body of research demonstrating the feasibility of using rapid antigen tests in airports including recent positive interim results from WestJet-YVR COVID-19 rapid testing study, where “results indicate that a rapid antigen testing approach is feasible for use in departing air travellers.”1

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) - together Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – announce the launch of its high-throughput COVID-19 rapid testing solution, using its Fionet technology, to administer on-site COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time tracking in high-volume settings like airports, sports & entertainment events, workplaces and schools.

Fionet’s high-throughput COVID-19 testing & tracking solution is a complete toolkit enabling rapid testing in high-volume settings using antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). The high-throughput toolkit acts as a “mobile testing lab”, enabling efficient onsite processing of RDTs, data capture and reporting in a variety of community-settings. A single modular processing setup, with optimized workflows, requires two Fionet mobile testing devices, 2 personnel, and tabletop accessories to process up to 100 rapid antigen tests per hour. The flexibility of Fionet allows output to easily be scaled to handle over 1,000 tests per hour with additional devices and personnel, making it a solution for nearly any type of RDT testing program. In addition, the solution is designed to turn around test results in as little as 20 minutes, for minimal wait times and disruptions to travel journeys.

Seite 1 von 3


Relay Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing Toolkit’ Capable of Processing 100 Tests Per Hour Relay & Fio announce the launch of Fionet’s mobile, high-throughput COVID-19 rapid testing solution, for on-site rapid testing in high-volume settingsFionet’s high-throughput modular configuration is capable of processing up to 100 COVID-19 rapid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:21 Uhr
Breaking News - Relay Medical: Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
15.01.21
Relay Medical und Glow LifeTech verkünden erfolgreiche klinische Phase-2-Ergebnisse eines COVID-19-Therapiekandidaten auf Basis ihrer MyCell Technologie
14.01.21
Breaking News: Relay Medical und das Covid-19-Heilmittel mit 100%iger Wirkung?!
14.01.21
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 Treatment Candidate Based On Its MyCell Technology
29.12.20
"Geheimes Wissen": Relay Medical und das Covid-19-Heilmittel mit 100%iger Wirkung?!
29.12.20
Relay Medical vor Großauftrag? Die Regierung macht Druck!!!
25.12.20
Bald in aller Munde: Relay Medical - Rettender Engel des Flugverkehrs in der Pandemie
23.12.20
Heureka!: Relay Medical mit der Covid-19-Pandemie-Lösung für den Flugverkehr!?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:23 Uhr
5.423
Vervielfachungschance_ChroMedX