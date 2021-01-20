Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing Toolkit’ Capable of Processing 100 Tests Per Hour

Relay & Fio announce the launch of Fionet’s mobile, high-throughput COVID-19 rapid testing solution, for on-site rapid testing in high-volume settings

Fionet’s high-throughput modular configuration is capable of processing up to 100 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per hour with only 2 Fionet devices and 2 personnel, and can easily be scaled into the 1000s per hour with additional devices & personnel

The solution is well positioned to support the growing demand for high-volume testing solutions for airports, sports & entertainment events, workplaces, schools, etc.

This solution is designed to turn around tests in as little as 20 minutes and requires a small physical footprint to allow processing at the point of sample collection

A growing body of research demonstrating the feasibility of using rapid antigen tests in airports including recent positive interim results from WestJet-YVR COVID-19 rapid testing study, where “results indicate that a rapid antigen testing approach is feasible for use in departing air travellers.”1



TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) - together Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – announce the launch of its high-throughput COVID-19 rapid testing solution, using its Fionet technology, to administer on-site COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time tracking in high-volume settings like airports, sports & entertainment events, workplaces and schools.

Fionet’s high-throughput COVID-19 testing & tracking solution is a complete toolkit enabling rapid testing in high-volume settings using antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). The high-throughput toolkit acts as a “mobile testing lab”, enabling efficient onsite processing of RDTs, data capture and reporting in a variety of community-settings. A single modular processing setup, with optimized workflows, requires two Fionet mobile testing devices, 2 personnel, and tabletop accessories to process up to 100 rapid antigen tests per hour. The flexibility of Fionet allows output to easily be scaled to handle over 1,000 tests per hour with additional devices and personnel, making it a solution for nearly any type of RDT testing program. In addition, the solution is designed to turn around test results in as little as 20 minutes, for minimal wait times and disruptions to travel journeys.