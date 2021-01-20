 

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of Multilingual Interactive Voice Recognition and New Contract in Maryland

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced the launch of its new multilingual Interactive Voice Recognition product, iUGO Care IVR, and a new contract with a physician practice in Maryland to use iUGO Care IVR with both their English- and Russian-speaking patients.

“We have incorporated Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR) in the iUGO Care platform to support patients who are using their own, non-connected monitoring devices, have cellular or internet connectivity challenges or simply prefer an automated daily phone call in the language of their choice as a reminder to collect their vitals,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “The new product uses Interactive Voice Recognition to communicate with patients in any language, record patients’ self-reported readings and automatically upload the data to the iUGO Care platform, where it can be accessed by their care team. This solution is of particular interest to private insurers and employer-sponsored insurance plans who want patients to use their existing, non-connected biometric monitoring devices. Clinicians can also leverage existing Medicare reimbursement codes for Remote Patient Monitoring involving self-reported data. This is a highly scalable product that will allow us to serve a large patient population that was not previously addressed by standard Remote Patient Monitoring technology."

The Company has signed a new contract with a physician practice in Maryland to provide Remote Patient Monitoring with Interactive Voice Recognition to a significant Russian-speaking patient population. Onboarding started in Maryland this week. The Company expects to expand the IVR product offering into additional geographies requiring a variety of different languages later this quarter.

About Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

