Clarivate Enhances Cortellis CMC Intelligence Platform with Addition of Comprehensive Biologics Content

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the enhancement of Cortellis CMC Intelligence, the world's only organized, timely and accurate source of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) regulations and local practices. The addition of new biologic CMC content and features will support pharma, biotech and generics organizations in their quest to efficiently and accurately plan and prepare their CMC regulatory dossier submissions.

During these unprecedented times, researchers across the healthcare continuum need to connect the dots across multiple data points to enable the development and distribution of life-saving therapies. Most urgently, drug developers need practical solutions to support the manufacturing and global distribution of novel COVID-19 vaccines. In this new age of expedited drug development, Cortellis CMC Intelligence is a single platform solution for efficient identification, tracking, and comparison of CMC requirements, for all drug types, across the globe.

CMC and regulatory professionals are today challenged to find all necessary requirements for successful drug filings, culling through volumes of often regionalized and siloed data and insights. Critical pieces of information can be overlooked and result in delayed drug approvals and costly re-submissions. According to recent studies, 18% of total R&D expenditure is spent on CMC activities conducted to optimize, scale-up, and validate the processes and technologies for transfer to manufacture and all Quality Assurance, Quality Control, and CMC support activities.1

CMC and regulatory professionals risk spending significant time and resources preparing dossier submissions that are potentially based on incomplete or outdated CMC requirements. Studies show 50% of drugs submitted for approval from 2009-2012 were rejected. Of those drugs, nearly 12% were rejected due to CMC issues,2 with 18% of resubmitted drug applications delayed again due to CMC issues.3 Five percent of all drugs are never approved due to unmet CMC requirements.4 These points further support the need for more confident and efficient CMC regulatory dossier planning to ensure the optimized use of resources and support the submission of timely and accurate drug filings and approvals- the first time.