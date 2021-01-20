 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2021 / 09:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Frau
First name: Ursula
Last name(s): Buck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
101.20 EUR 20240 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
101.2000 EUR 20240.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
Diskussion: Symrise - keiner eine Meinung?
Wertpapier


