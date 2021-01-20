 

DF Deutsche Forfait AG starts the new year with a new homepage

DF Deutsche Forfait AG starts the new year with a new homepage

  • DF website 2021: new - faster - better: www.dfag.de
  • DF Group is the foreign trade financier for the Middle East and Eastern Europe
  • Welcome page shows the industry focus: Food, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Industry, Energy and Infrastructure

Grünwald, January 20, 2021 - With a revised design and greater user-friendliness, DF Deutsche Forfait AG is now presenting itself from a new angle on the Internet. Visitors can obtain first-class information about the entire product portfolio more quickly and first insights into DF Group's Business Development division. In addition, the website provides better access to DF's experts from Sales, Management and Investor Relations.

As an important communication channel, the website helps to present DF Deutsche Forfait's extensive expertise as a globally active foreign trade financier with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe regions and to clearly communicate current developments.

With the relaunch of the website, Board members Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand and Hans-Joachim von Wartenberg underline the successful realignment of the listed company. The attractive homepage opens the door for visitors to the food, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, industry, energy and infrastructure sectors on which DF Group focuses.

In addition to presenting DF Deutsche Forfait and its team, the clearly structured sections provide an overview of the core business that DF Group offers from its branches in Cologne and Prague. A brand new financial product is factoring, which the Group provides exclusively through its Prague branch.

Target groups of the new website are exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks, financial service providers, investors and shareholders.
 

About DF Group

DF Group is a global specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.
 

Contact
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
T +49 89 21551900-0
F +49 89 21551900-9
http://www.dfag.de
 

Investor Relations / Press
Stefanie Eberding
T +49 221 9737661
E investor.relations@dfag.de



09:30 Uhr
DF Deutsche Forfait AG startet mit neuer Homepage ins neue Jahr

10:07 Uhr
DF Deutsche Forfait . Interessanter Nebenwert oder taube Nuss