 

South Australian Government chooses Atos as a strategic partner

Partnership is expected to deliver Managed Platform Services which includes data security and Cloud migration

Melbourne (Australia), Paris (France), January 20, 2021 – Atos has been selected as one of the strategic partners to deliver Managed Platform Services (MPS) for the South Australian Government under a 3-year Heads Agreement. The Managed Platform Services (MPS) aims to deliver data processing and storage as well as hyperscale Cloud services management.

The new contract agreement combines Government agencies’ requirements for data processing and storage across various platforms and configurations (physical and cloud, managed and unmanaged hosting, State-owned and supplier-owned servers) into one single contractual arrangement. It will allow the State of South Australia to access, store and process data in a way that is safe and reliable.

“We are proud to be selected as a strategic partner for the South Australian Government’s digital transformation.” said Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Growing Markets and Head of B&PS Public & Regional at Atos.  “The Covid-19 crisis has changed our lives and therefore the public sectors need to reinvent their services and get ready for a digitally decarbonized society in which data security and cloud reliability are crucial.”

For 30 years, Atos has brought the benefits of continuous innovation to a broad spectrum of government agencies, from defense to education, and from treasury to healthcare.

For more information on Atos’ solutions for a digital citizen-centric government: https://atos.net/en/industries/central-government

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contacts:
Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 |
Lucie Leonardi | lucie.leonardi@atos.net | +61 458 670 271 |

 

