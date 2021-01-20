 

Borregaard ASA Invitation to Q4 2020 announcement

20 January 2021: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q4 2020 results

Borregaard will report fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday 3 February 2021 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on Investor (borregaard.com).

A presentation will be held at 08:00 CET and can be followed live on web-TV at Investor (borregaard.com).

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit Borregaard.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

 




