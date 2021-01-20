DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Contract publity AG extends contract with Hessian state authority for office complex 'MC 30' in Frankfurt to 24,000 sqm rental area 20.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt, 20.01.2021- publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") has achieved a letting success within the context of an asset manager mandate. The State Construction and Real Estate Agency of Hesse (Landesbetrieb Bau und Immobilien Hessen, LBIH) has extended its tenancy agreement in the "MC 30" office building in the Mertonviertel district of Frankfurt/Main from the previous approx. 6,800 square metres to a total of approx. 24,000 square metres and extended it on a long-term basis. The property, which is located in an attractive office and residential location in the banking metropolis of Frankfurt, will now be fully let as a result of the new contract.

publity had already restructured part of the building for the LBIH with the Police tenant in 2017. The authority plans to move into the building extension in November 2021.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG, comments: "With the recent leasing success, we are off to a good start in 2021. We are very proud that the LBIH has now also signed a lease for the remaining space in MC 30. This is proof that our asset management works successfully and that we can sustainably increase the value of the properties."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

