 

DGAP-News publity AG extends contract with Hessian state authority for office complex 'MC 30' in Frankfurt to 24,000 sqm rental area

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.01.2021, 10:00  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Contract
publity AG extends contract with Hessian state authority for office complex 'MC 30' in Frankfurt to 24,000 sqm rental area

20.01.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG extends contract with Hessian state authority for office complex "MC 30" in Frankfurt to 24,000 sqm rental area

Frankfurt, 20.01.2021- publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") has achieved a letting success within the context of an asset manager mandate. The State Construction and Real Estate Agency of Hesse (Landesbetrieb Bau und Immobilien Hessen, LBIH) has extended its tenancy agreement in the "MC 30" office building in the Mertonviertel district of Frankfurt/Main from the previous approx. 6,800 square metres to a total of approx. 24,000 square metres and extended it on a long-term basis. The property, which is located in an attractive office and residential location in the banking metropolis of Frankfurt, will now be fully let as a result of the new contract.

publity had already restructured part of the building for the LBIH with the Police tenant in 2017. The authority plans to move into the building extension in November 2021.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG, comments: "With the recent leasing success, we are off to a good start in 2021. We are very proud that the LBIH has now also signed a lease for the remaining space in MC 30. This is proof that our asset management works successfully and that we can sustainably increase the value of the properties."

Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig
Phone: +49 69 905505-56
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

 

 


20.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1161843

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161843  20.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161843&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
publity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News publity AG extends contract with Hessian state authority for office complex 'MC 30' in Frankfurt to 24,000 sqm rental area DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Contract publity AG extends contract with Hessian state authority for office complex 'MC 30' in Frankfurt to 24,000 sqm rental area 20.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Oro X Mining vermeldet wichtige Neuigkeiten für die Coriorcco-Exploration
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 4. Quartal 2020 und das Gesamtjahr 2020 vor
DGAP-Adhoc: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative NCD for Epi proColon
DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG mit starkem Quartalsergebnis - Ausblick für 2020/21 allerdings mit deutlich erhöhten ...
Nächster Meilenstein erreicht: Juva Life Inc. erhält die Lizenz für den Anbau in Stockton (Kalifornien)
DGAP-Adhoc: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services veröffentlichen ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Mögliches Restrukturierungskonzept mit großem Anleiheinvestor ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG übertrifft Transaktionsziele für 2020, startet mit erstem Ankauf dynamisch ins neue ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: publity AG erweitert Vertrag mit hessischer Landesbehörde für Bürokomplex &
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: publity AG erweitert Vertrag mit hessischer Landesbehörde für Bürokomplex „MC 30' in Frankfurt auf 24.000 Quadratmeter Mietfläche
13.01.21
DGAP-News: publity AG: Verkauf einer langfristig vermieteten Büroimmobilie in Neu-Isenburg (deutsch)
13.01.21
DGAP-News: publity AG: Sale of a long-term leased office property in Neu-Isenburg
13.01.21
DGAP-News: publity AG: Verkauf einer langfristig vermieteten Büroimmobilie in Neu-Isenburg
04.01.21
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
04.01.21
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
04.01.21
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
04.01.21
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
28.12.20
publity: Olek tritt als CEO ab

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
3.352
Publity - schon wieder ein Immowert, aber was für einer!?