AXIS Insurance Expands Renewable Energy Business With Two Underwriting Hires

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of two additional underwriters within its global Renewable Energy business. Nicholas Boswell Brown and Claire Whelan will join AXIS in April as Renewable Energy Underwriters and will support the expansion of the Company’s Renewable Energy business in Spain, Portugal and Latin America.

“The hiring of Nick and Claire will enable us to rapidly scale up our business in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, which are some of the fastest-growing parts of the Renewable Energy market,” said Richard Carroll, Global Head of Renewable Energy at AXIS. “Nick brings considerable experience and insights on the evolving risk mitigation needs of Renewable Energy investors, project developers and asset owners in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, and will play a key role in driving new business production for us in those markets. Claire’s experience both living and studying in Spain will enable us to deliver better and more informed solutions for our brokers and their clients in that region.”