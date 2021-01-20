Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer, JMEV, to Strengthen “Internet Plus” Smart Mobility Services

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with JMEV, a new energy vehicle joint venture between Jiangling Motors Corporation Group and Renault, to provide push notification, intelligent user management and analysis services to JMEV’s mobility service APP Jiangling Zhixing to improve operational and service efficiency and optimize user experience.



Jiangling Zhixing provides vehicle owners with innovative, personalized intelligent services throughout their vehicle's full lifecycle by adopting the latest generation of automotive electronic systems and leveraging advanced mobile communication networks and the integration with professional Token Service Provider (TSP) platforms, e-commerce platforms, and comprehensive membership service platforms. By using Jiangling Zhixing, vehicle owners can enjoy remote control, remote query, remote physical examination, and remote security protection of their vehicle. They can also conduct vehicle's self-inspection at any time and solve problems quickly by using the App.