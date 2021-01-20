Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer, JMEV, to Strengthen “Internet Plus” Smart Mobility Services
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a partnership agreement with JMEV, a new energy vehicle joint venture between Jiangling Motors Corporation Group and Renault, to provide push notification, intelligent user
management and analysis services to JMEV’s mobility service APP Jiangling Zhixing to improve operational and service efficiency and optimize user experience.
Jiangling Zhixing provides vehicle owners with innovative, personalized intelligent services throughout their vehicle's full lifecycle by adopting the latest generation of automotive electronic systems and leveraging advanced mobile communication networks and the integration with professional Token Service Provider (TSP) platforms, e-commerce platforms, and comprehensive membership service platforms. By using Jiangling Zhixing, vehicle owners can enjoy remote control, remote query, remote physical examination, and remote security protection of their vehicle. They can also conduct vehicle's self-inspection at any time and solve problems quickly by using the App.
Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will use its artificial intelligent-empowered targeted and personalized push notification services and machine learning-based powerful operational analysis capabilities to help Jiangling Zhixing gain comprehensive insights into user needs, improve user experience and finally bring users the “Internet Plus”-based LOHAS (“lifestyle of health and sustainability”).
Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile development service provider in China. In almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on mobile developers’ needs and launched a series of products to help developers improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs across various sectors including finance, e-commerce, online education, news and gaming. Recently, Aurora Mobile launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”), which has integrated seven major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.
