 

Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer, JMEV, to Strengthen “Internet Plus” Smart Mobility Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 10:00  |  57   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with JMEV, a new energy vehicle joint venture between Jiangling Motors Corporation Group and Renault, to provide push notification, intelligent user management and analysis services to JMEV’s mobility service APP Jiangling Zhixing to improve operational and service efficiency and optimize user experience.

Jiangling Zhixing provides vehicle owners with innovative, personalized intelligent services throughout their vehicle's full lifecycle by adopting the latest generation of automotive electronic systems and leveraging advanced mobile communication networks and the integration with professional Token Service Provider (TSP) platforms, e-commerce platforms, and comprehensive membership service platforms. By using Jiangling Zhixing, vehicle owners can enjoy remote control, remote query, remote physical examination, and remote security protection of their vehicle. They can also conduct vehicle's self-inspection at any time and solve problems quickly by using the App.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will use its artificial intelligent-empowered targeted and personalized push notification services and machine learning-based powerful operational analysis capabilities to help Jiangling Zhixing gain comprehensive insights into user needs, improve user experience and finally bring users the “Internet Plus”-based LOHAS (“lifestyle of health and sustainability”).  

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile development service provider in China. In almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on mobile developers’ needs and launched a series of products to help developers improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs across various sectors including finance, e-commerce, online education, news and gaming. Recently, Aurora Mobile launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”), which has integrated seven major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurora Mobile (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer, JMEV, to Strengthen “Internet Plus” Smart Mobility Services SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Mobile Live Streaming Platform, Inke Limited, to Drive User Growth
12.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Local On-Demand Delivery Platform Dada Now to Improve User Experience by Leveraging Smart Technologies
07.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading O2O Pharmacy Platform, Dingdang Kuaiyao, to Strengthen AI-based “Internet Plus Healthcare” Smart Operations
05.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Online Brokerage Firm, Tiger Brokers, to Unlock Smart Operations
31.12.20
Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor to Strengthen AI-based Smart Mobility Services
28.12.20
Aurora Mobile Enters Into Partnership With Nice Tuan to Further Drive User Growth
24.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Taikang Life Insurance to Strengthen Smart Insurance Solutions with AI Technologies
22.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with a Global Leading New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer to Deliver an Enhanced Intelligent Driving Experience