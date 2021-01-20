 

Planon acquires a majority stake in real estate software company Reasult B.V.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 10:19  |  23   |   |   

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planon Group and Reasult today announced that Planon has acquired a majority share in Reasult B.V., founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ede (The Netherlands). Reasult is a software company that optimises the financial performance of real estate portfolios and projects. Reasult's leading software solutions are used by real estate developers, asset managers and social housing corporations in the Dutch- and German-speaking markets. Example customers are Amvest, a.s.r. real estate, VolkerWessels and HANSAINVEST.

The Reasult software suite includes solutions for real estate development, asset- and portfolio- management, valuation management and financial planning. Planon will combine the Reasult applications with its own solutions for asset management and tenant management and engagement, into one software suite. By doing so Planon aims to support real estate owners and investors in optimising the performance of their property portfolio from a financial, building operations and tenant engagement perspective.

Pierre Guelen, CEO and founder of the Planon Group, stated, "This acquisition is one of the first steps in Planon's ambitious goals to accelerate its future growth. Planon firmly believes in the strength of Reasult's solutions and its organisation, both from a technical perspective and due to its extensive market knowledge and experience. It is therefore Planon's plan to continue to expand the Reasult software suite, as it has done with previously acquired solutions such as SamFM and conjectFM. I am very excited about this acquisition and the possibilities it will offer to customers of both organisations to further develop their current solutions into an end-to-end property portfolio management solution."

Aart Zandbergen, CEO at Reasult, said, "As co-founder of Reasult 20 years ago, I am very excited about becoming part of a fast-growing global specialist in the field of building operations and service digitalisation. With this move, Reasult will be able to further fulfil its strategy of offering a leading platform for optimising real estate in the broadest sense. As part of a market leading organisation, our customers and employees will definitely benefit from this strategic step. The Planon and Reasult solutions are complementary which drives synergy and innovation. This collaboration will allow us to serve our customers in the best way possible and deliver innovative products to help real estate companies be 'the best in class.'"



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Planon acquires a majority stake in real estate software company Reasult B.V. NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Planon Group and Reasult today announced that Planon has acquired a majority share in Reasult B.V., founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ede (The Netherlands). Reasult is a software company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Royal Caribbean Group Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Azamara Brand to Sycamore Partners
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Divine Flavor adopts StePac' modified atmosphere standing pouches for extending produce shelf life ...
Chubb Secures Insurance Partnership Deal with Revolut
Smart Railway Market to Reach $38.46 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aircraft MRO Market To Witness CAGR Exceeding 4.7% By 2025 Owing To Rising Number Of Aircraft OEMs ...
TOOQ Solutions Partners With NetFoundry To Transform Retailing With AI Solutions Deployed At The ...
Interactive Kiosk Market Size Worth $45.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
We do not need a pandemic to #MoveTheDate. International organizations agree.
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments