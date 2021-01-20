 

Driving Simulator Market worth $2.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Driving Simulator Market by Application (Training and Research & Testing), Vehicle Type(Car Simulator and Truck & Bus Simulator), Simulator Type(Training Simulator and Advanced Driving Simulator), Training Simulator Type (Compact Simulator and Full-Scale Simulator), End User, Region - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Driving Simulator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The growth of the Driving Simulator Market can be attributed to the increasing demand of skilled drivers due to high road accident rate, growing air traffics, upcoming high speed train projects, and significant R&D investments in autonomous vehicles.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Driving Simulator Market"

Europe is expected to be the largest Driving Simulator Market in the forecast

Europe presents a big growth opportunity for training simulators as the regulations related to safety and environment has become stringent in the region. These changes are propelling the market for the testing and development of vehicles, which will further increase the demand for advanced simulators. Apart from this, the region is home to major players like IPG Automotive, Rexroth, Cassidian, ECA group, Ediser, Corys, Oktal Sydac, Transurb, VI-grade, and SHRail, which increases the growth opportunity of the market. For instance, in April 2018, IPG Automotive released version 7.0 of the CarMaker product family—a simulation software with new functionalities for virtual test driving. In February 2018, Rexroth supplied one of the most advanced motion platforms for a new set of Renault automotive simulators being constructed by system integrator company—AVSimulation.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast

The Driving Simulator Market is expected to show fastest growth in the Asia Pacific due to an increase in training programs, passenger traffic, and safety concerns are the major reasons for increased demand for skilled drivers, especially in India and South Korea. Also, infrastructural developments and industrialization in emerging economies like India have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities for automotive OEMs and simultaneously for driving simulators as well. In addition, the growing awareness regarding driving safety measures has triggered the demand for driving simulators. The requirement of training of new drivers updated with traffic regulations will contribute to the demand for simulators.

