 

Oral Care Market Size Worth $49.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oral care market size is expected to reach USD 49.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The growing awareness among people regarding oral hygiene and the increasing incidence of dental caries has led to the high growth of the market. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth. An unhealthy diet (particularly high in sugar) is one of the major factors contributing to the rise in the number of dental caries at the global level. Brushing teeth using a toothbrush and fluoride-containing toothpaste can prevent dental caries to a significant extent, creating demand for these products.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • By product, the toothbrush segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the availability of a wide range of innovative designs, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes
  • The toothpaste product segment held the second-largest share in 2020 due to the increase in the number of people using different forms of toothpaste
  • Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020 and is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about oral health among the people of developing countries, such as India and China
  • Manufacturers coming up with innovative and easy-to-use oral care products has increased the usage of these products at home, making home the largest and fastest-growing segment

Read 128 page research report with ToC on "Oral Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Toothbrush, Toothpaste), By Product Type (Countertop, Cordless), By Application (Home, Dentistry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/oral-care-market

Various awareness programs initiated by major players have led to increased awareness about dental hygiene among the people of both developed as well as developing regions. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive Company's BRIGHT SMILES, BRIGHT FUTURES program has been proactively involved in spreading oral health education and providing dental screenings, and over one billion children and their families in 80 countries benefited from it. In 2018-19 alone, it reached over 11.5 million children in India. Thus, such initiatives have played a key role in creating awareness among consumers at the global level about the importance of dental hygiene.

