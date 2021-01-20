Change in Sampo Group Executive Committee

Due to an internal organizational change in Sampo’s subsidiary If P&C, Ivar Martinsen has today left his position as Head of BA Commercial and consequently is, by a decision made by Sampo Board of Directors, no longer a member of Sampo Group Executive Committee.

As of today, Ivar Martinsen has taken up a new position as Senior Advisor in If. In his new role, Martinsen will support the CEOs of If and Sampo in matters related to P&C business. Martinsen was Head of BA Commercial since 2003 and member of Group Executive Committee since 2005.

Klas Svensson has been appointed as new Head of BA Commercial. Svensson was previously Head of Digital Sales & Customer Experience in BA Private. He’s been working in different positions in BA Private in Denmark and Sweden since 2012.





SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications





For further information, please contact:





Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

Tel. +358 10 516 0030