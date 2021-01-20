Net Asset Value(s)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 20.01.2021, 10:57 | 18 | 0 |
Octopus AIM VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Octopus AIM VCT plc
20 January 2021
Net Asset Value
The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 18 January 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 120.6 pence per share.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0